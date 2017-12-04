VWE holds wrestling match at Hidalgo Hall

BRAWLEY– On the first Friday of December, the Venue Wresting Entertaining Organization drew large crowds to Hidalgo Hall on Brawley’s South Cesar Chavez Street, for an evening of acrobatic stunts, electrifing the stadium for the main event between wrestlers Kizarny and Sledge.

Leading up to the main event, matches warmed the crowd up with the wrestling style of Lucha Libra, a fan favorite.

Starting was a fight between Cool Hiros and The Feelyons to whet the taste for pro wrestling. Beginning with the typical bravado banter the fight erupted into chaos with both fighters throwing each other around, across, and over the ring.

After being thrown against the ropes, Cool Hiros bounced back and closed-lined Feelyons to the canvas. Regaining ground, Feelyons electrified the crowd by performing one of his stunts on Cool Hiros- striking him down to the floor. After both wrestlers were on the ground, Cool Hiros arose to pin Feelyons for the win.

Then, Dirty Ron faced off against Michael Hopkins, who managed to take control of the fight and forced Ron into a three-second pin.

Hitting the mid-way point of the event, Ethos and Cholo de Valle faced off in the middle of the ring further drawing in the crowds’ attention.

Starting off the fight, a power struggle broke out, until Cholo de Valle swung Ethos around, throwing him into the corner of the ring. After taking a beating, Ethos worked his was to the top of the ropes where he slammed down against Cholo de Valle, sending both to the floor. When the wrestlers got up, Ethos managed to stay in control to win over his opponent.

Leading into the last segment of the wrestling event, the crowd moved closer to the ropes to watch the main event unfold.

The real deal was between two long-time VWE fighters, Kizarny and Sledge. To the fans delight insults flew turning into a heated argument and gradually moved on to numerous daredevil stunts. Sledge stung Kizarny by smacking him in the body and face. In retaliation, Kizarny ran into and bounced off the ropes, resulting in Sledge going down to the ground. Once Sledge managed to escape, he took control of the fight by getting the fans’ chairs to beat his opponent. Even though Kizarny took a beating by Sledge, he escaped to knock Sledge down one final time, and getting the ultimate last word with a pin.