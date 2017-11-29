Vincent Memorial boldly goes where no Scot has gone before

IMPERIAL VALLEY – Vincent Memorial made school history on November 25 as the Scots corralled the Crawford Colts at Southwestern Community College in San Diego to chalk up the 45-3 blowout and bring home the schools first CIF Championship trophy.

After exchanging defensive stands, on the second offensive possession, Vincent quarterback Eduardo Valenzuela flung a fire ball up-field to wide receiver Juan Pablo Ruiz to complete the 27-yard touchdown connection.

Scots defenders Baraquiel Fimbres and Miguel Valenzuela tag-teamed on a sack that ended the Colts ensuing drive.

Still in the first quarter, Scot defensive tackle Gabriel Lopez chimed in on the action with a sack of his town to force another Crawford stop.

At their own 45 yard-line, Valenzuela reeled back and found Hernan Olivas on a 43-yard cross route that moved the chains into the Colts red-zone.

Halfback Javier Briseno, capped off the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to put Vincent Memorial up 13-0.

Crawford scored their only points of the contest on a 12 yard field goal as the scoreboard read 13-3.

Right when the Colts began to move the ball, Vincent linebacker Jaime Angulo forced and recovered a fumble at the Crawford 30 yard-line which lead to a two-yard Briesno rushing score.

The Scots defense continued to stifle the Colts aerial attempts as Manuel Diaz intercepted a slant pass at midfield.

Valenzuela then scrambled for a big chunk of yardage before he was taken down at the 25 yard-line.

Vincent wide receiver Ruiz hauled down a floater at the one yard-line. Valezuela called his own number and punched in a QB keeper.

Later on in the second half, defensive back Juan Pablo Robinson, batted down a lateral attempt in the Crawford backfield that was recovered by Ruiz at the 15 yard-line.

Scot running back Daniel Rizzo finished off the sequence from the two yard-line to go up big late in the second half.

As the fog rolled in on the fourth quarter the Scots punched one more through on a short rushing TD to claim the 45-3 crushing over Crawford.

For the first time in school history the 2017 Varsity football squad hoisted up the CIF Division V Championship trophy.

Valenzuela was elected to receive the CIF Sportsmanship award at closing ceremonies.

“I want to thank everybody who helped us get here – coaches, family, and all my teammates,” commented Valenzuela in an interview after the game. “I showed support to my team mates, they showed it back to me, we are a family, and that is why we’re in this,” he concluded.