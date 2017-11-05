Val’s Furniture and More hosts raffle to help Border Patrol agents

IMPERIAL – Former U.S. Border Patrol agent Tito Barrientos and his wife hosted a fundraising raffle at their store, Val’s Furniture and More, to raise money for two Border Patrol agents who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Raffle tickets were sold for $10 each, and the winner, Jonathan Dicky, was announced at 2:00 p.m. Friday. Val’s Furniture donated the couch and matching love seat and the furniture was delivered to the winner’s home.

Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, Agent Mark Wheeler he carries health insurance through the Border Patrol agency, but Barrientos said the agent’s medical bills are reportedly piling up. Raising five children plus the mounting medical bills has put Wheeler in need of help.

Border Patrol agent Salvador Sanchez was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and although he has received help from fundraisers conducted by Applebee’s Restaurant, he also struggles to cover his medical expenses, Barrientos said.

Barrientos served as a Border Patrol agent for 15 years and has worked with Sanchez in the past. Although he worked a shift opposite from Wheeler, Barrientos said wants to support his fellow agent.

“When it comes down to it, we all watch each other’s backs. We’re like a big family here,” said Barrientos.

The Val’s Furniture raffle, the first conducted by the store, was open to the public, but many of the tickets were purchased by Border Patrol agents and their families. More than $1,120 was raised, and Barrientos split the earnings evenly between the two agents. He said he hoped the money would help with any costs they may have, mentioning the two agents needed funds for bills, transportation, and treatment.