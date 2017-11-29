Teen injured at dunes by hit and run

LOMA LINDA, Calif. — A teenager is struggling to recover from severe injuries he suffered after being hit by a dune buggy with the driver remaining on the loose, according to ABC Eye Witness News report.
Jake Cabral, 15, of Santee, spent the weekend on his dirt bike at the sand dunes in Glamis with his family, which is a Thanksgiving tradition.
The trip ended with him airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with serious injuries after being hit by dune buggy, the EyeWitness News reported.
“I just remember screaming in pain. Then just having tears run down my face,” Jake said. “I didn’t see how I hit it, or where I hit it, or where it hit me, but I just turned back and then I blinked. Next thing I know, my eyes are closed and I’m flying through the air.”
While several people stopped to help Jake, witnesses said the driver of the dune buggy, a woman, fled the scene, according to ABC News.
“My left leg is in a ton of pain. My back is in a ton of pain,” Jake said.
Nicole Cabral is Jake’s older sister. She said he has seven fractures in his lower spine, two in his pelvis, four broken ribs and a lacerated spleen.
“There’s a point in every day where you break down crying,” Nicole said.
A photo taken on the day he was hurt shows the dune buggy that was left abandoned.
“It was left at the scene and now impounded and it was not registered,” Nicole said.
Jake said the Bureau of Land Management is investigating the hit-and-run. No one has been arrested, but Nicole and Jake have a message for that driver.
“Please come forward. This has been a rough time,” Jake said.
Nicole said she hopes the woman sees the pain her brother is going through.
“It’s just really hard,” she said.
Jake’s injuries aren’t life threatening, but his family said it’ll be at least two months before he can even stand up.
There should be fingerprints all over the dune buggy, and the CHP has a way of tracing vehicles of that type. I’m sure BLM will use their resources.
This is why you don’t go to Glamis on Thanksgiving Day/Week. Crazy people out there out of control.