Tasting the corners of the globe during annual Holiday Tour Around the World

IMPERIAL – The Pioneers’ Park Museum hosted its 27th annual Holiday Tour Around the World Saturday night with traditional foods, music, and historical galleries as guests were encouraged to meet new people and learn about our Valley’s history.

According to the Pioneers’ Park Museum website, the museum is dedicated to preserving the history and vision of those who arrived in the Imperial Valley and saw the potential in developing the desert valley. The museum has 15 ethnic galleries presenting the history and involvement of different countries and cultures in the Imperial Valley.

Along with the ethnic galleries, the event highlighted the agriculture and law enforcement gallery. Most ethnic galleries participated in this year’s traditional event, with the exception of a few that no longer have members of the original families residing in Imperial Valley.

The Holtville gallery handed out carrots, and the Greek gallery presented traditional Baklava, and the East Indian gallery brought homemade curry meatballs. Guests were encouraged to walk around the museum to visit each gallery and try food from different corners of the globe.

Honey Efstratia, a volunteer for the Holiday Tour event, helped members of the Greek gallery by baking one of her favorite childhood treats, baklava. She explained the treats were not just for show at the event, as local families regularly bake the treats at home.

“These Greek pastries are all homemade. We like to make these at home for ourselves too, so it’s a great experience to get to share them with others,” said Efstratia.

Walking into the gallery area brought aromas of cinnamon, curry, peppers, beef, and sugar cookies alongside the chattering of happy attendees as they tasted exotic foods. Several guests joked about limiting themselves to small samples from each gallery, or else they would not have the appetite left to try all of the food.

Robert Menvielle, the Imperial County Assessor, is currently a volunteer for the museum, representing his pioneer family members from France. Participating in the Holiday Tour this year, he said he has been an active part of the event for the past 10 years.

“This event started as a way to promote the museum and educate people about the immigrants who came to the Valley. This event is not just about the food, it’s also about getting to see the galleries and learn about the history here,” said Menvielle.