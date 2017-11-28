Some turkey with a side of sand

BRAWLEY – A little turkey, a little sand, no problem. With a record breaking 94-degree temperature and a range of forty miles of sand, the Imperial Sand Dunes hosted one of its biggest holiday weekends – Thanksgiving weekend. Visitors from around the world came to what is known to most locals as their backyard, Glamis, east of Brawley off of Highway 78.

“I love that I have the world’s largest sandbox in my backyard…Dunes or Bust!”, said long-time duner, Abraham Atondo.

“One of my many hats is to make sure all of our duners are prepared with safety information, proper permit validation and placement, before coming out to the dunes. Permits are available to purchase online at our website http://isdpermits.net [1] and at our various retail locations, as well as both ranger stations,” said Sylvia A. Atondo, Imperial San Dunes Rereational Area (ISDRA) Permit General Manager.

Duners, a name the sand dune riders fondly call themselves, began pre-ordering their weekly or seasonal permits online mid-August. They started to trickle out to the dunes when the season began in early October. They will continue coming through April, when the fresh weather will fade away, according to ISDRA.

Multiple generations come out every Thanksgiving to spend time together in the sun and in the sand. Visitors hail from Canada, Germany, New York, and France and beyond. One French family planned their entire family vacation for the Thanksgiving holiday at the dunes, according to the permitting company.

So far, this holiday weekend, over 106,000 visitors were in attendance between Glamis Dunes and Buttercup Recreational areas. The permit could be one sand vehicle for one person or for a family of ten. Many families create their own traditions, but all involve sand, lots of sand.

Each law enforcement agency has a plan to keep everyone safe in the sand dunes. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) works closely with the Imperial County Sheriff’s office, both working side by side to provide law enforcement patrols for safety in the dunes. Along with the two agencies, more help will come from law enforcement officers from other BLM offices and the US Forest Service to help staff the major holiday weekend.

The BLM Recreational Outdoor Planner emphasized educating visitors about a new safety focus.

“If anyone has drones out there, be aware that when they are flying their drone, if there is a medical emergency and a helicopter needs to come in for emergency landing, the helicopter will not be able to fly in that area. If they are flying in that area, since it is considered another form of aircraft, the medical helicopter doesn’t have communication with the person flying their toy. We want to make sure we can get the helicopter to the person in need to get them the help and medical attention as soon as possible. Keep your drones grounded if you see or hear aircraft,” said Michelle Puckett of the BLM.

For more information, visit your local BLM office.