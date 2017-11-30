Obituary: Perfidia Grace Sanchez

Perfidia Grace Sanchez

July 30, 1962 – November 10, 2017

Mass will be held on Saturday, December 2, at Our Lady Guadalupe Church in El Centro at 10:30 a.m. with Father Romeo Velos officiating. A visitations will be held on Friday, December 1, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6-9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Perfidia Grace will be buried after mass on Saturday, December 2, at Riverview Cemetery.

Perfidia Grace Sanchez was born July 30, 1962 in Salinas California. She resided in Westmorland, CA. On November 11, 2017 Perfidia Grace Sanchez passed on.

Perfidia Grace is survived by her brothers, Ernesto Sanchez of Oxnard, Abel Sanchez of Santa Rosa, Jose del Carmen Sanchez of Santa Barbara, and Carlos Sanchez of Santa Barbara, and her sisters, Teresa Sanchez of Salinas, Lillian Sanchez of Brawley, Susan Sanchez Gonzalez of Marina, and her twin sister, Cecilia Faith Sanchez, of Westmorland.