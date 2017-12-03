Local artists share passions and talent at Art Walk on the Border

CALEXICO – The Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico were filled with inspiration and ambition Friday night as both new and experienced artists gathered to display their art work during the Art Walk on the Border event. Community members attending browsed, shopped and enjoyed looking through the creations of the artists.

Impersonators of the character Elsa from “Frozen” and local live bands gave the event a sense of individuality as many gathered to enjoy the music, while several attendees mentioned they were there to support local bands and their art of music.

Ashley Camacho, a local self-taught artist, watched over her booth as many gawked and appreciated her work. She had several pieces painted with acrylics, oil paints, charcoal, and other mediums. Drawing inspiration from daily life and her own experiences, Camacho said she enjoys creating art work she considers to be out of the ordinary.

“I like exposing art that’s very eccentric. I like to show people out-of-the-ordinary art,” said Camacho.

Camacho said she aims to push the boundaries of what most people consider normal. Her favorite piece, entitled “Dead Girls Are Better,” came from her desire to use a color blocking technique. She was surprised at how peaceful and free she felt using the technique, she admitted.

Camacho explained, “When you use color blocking, you look at the basic geometry and you don’t focus too much on the little details. You don’t really worry about not being able to get the eyes or the nose right. Sometimes we get tunnel vision and that makes things harder.”

The Art Walk provided a venue for many people to show off their artistic talents and share with others the way they express themselves. Through music, painting, sketching, making jewelry, and sculpting, locals expressed their struggles, accomplishments, and inspirations. The event was also an opportunity for struggling artists to sell their art pieces and earn money for new projects.

After experiencing a difficult break up, moving back home with her family, and announcing her sexuality to friends and family, artist Laura Vidrio said needed an outlet for the depression and anxiety she was experiencing. When friends introduced her to expression through painting, she discovered she had a deep passion for it.

Vidrio said her booth was inspired by Mother Nature, feminism, and mental health awareness. One of her paintings stated, “Healing is NOT linear.”

“My experiences with mental health made me want to raise awareness. Getting to show people my work here is a great opportunity to raise mental health awareness,” said Vidrio.