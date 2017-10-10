Imperial Palms Resort eyes international potential

HOLTVILLE – The Imperial Palms Resort in Holtville at the Barbara Worth Golf Course has taken on a new game plan under the helm of property manager Daniel Chiu.

“We want people to know that we are still on the map and are looking to increase room-sale business and event business with our recently remodeled rooms that are upscale — not only for the Valley, but for the market itself,” said owner/representative Francisco Valenzuela.

Chiu took over management responsibilities in the summer of 2015.

“This place was brought to my attention about seven to eight years ago, because it is the only resort here in Imperial County that has not just an 18-hole professional golf course, but a restaurant, hotel rooms, and the largest conference and convention center in the Imperial Valley that can accommodate 50 to 1,000 guests,” elaborated Chiu. “I began to think that if I were to put emphasis in investing in the resort, that it would create a good future because the name in itself ‘Barbara Worth’ has over a 100-year history.”

Chiu said he has world-wide aspirations for IPR and his investments in the resort target travelers from other nations to come and partake in the rich resources of one of the last counties to be developed in all of California.

“What sustained my interest here is that I am also involved with the foreign trade zone, or what the Chinese refer to as the free-trade zone that will promote international business,” explained Chiu. “This place is ripe for Chinese guests and investors to let them see what we have here and continue as a foothold to start investments.”

Since 2015, Chiu’s ownership team has invested close to seven figures into the resort, he said.

“We are committed to make this place on-going and we want the reputation of this place to continue to stay and build from it. We would like to serve the community and make this place a place where people gather and continue to build memories.

“We want to add to (the legacy) and profitability of this place and make it not just in Imperial County, but across the Pacific as well. And that is what I had envisioned for this place to go.”

Plans to invest more on the infrastructure of the resort and the exterior details are in motion, he said.

“We want to make it a constructive, harmonious place where everybody can be tolerant,” continued Chiu. “I hope overall, that the community senses the commitment of the new ownership and understands we’ll be here through thick and thin. We want to keep moving forward, and we are not going to go away. We want to bring that ‘Jewel’ back to the Valley.”