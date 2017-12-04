Imperial holds Merry Country Christmas Market Day

IMPERIAL– The City of Imperial hosted residents from the valley to celebrate with them at their annual Merry Christmas Market Day on Saturday December 2, where people got to experience Christian season with lights and decorations that lit up Downtown Imperial.

Starting off like every other farmer market, there was plenty of shopping booths from foods, to cloths, and other items one might see at a farmer’s market. The food vendors even brought out the hot beverages like Champurrado, coffee and regular hot chocolate.

However, there was one big aspect of the Merry Christmas Market Day, and that was the steep slope of snow that was brought in by the city. The slope was packed and shaped into three lanes that children were able to ride sleds down.

One of the other feature of the even was the photo opportunities that were offered to the attendees. Children were able to sit with Santa and get their picture taken as well as with the Grinch.

“With it already being the first weekend of December, it is nice to come out with the family, and get into the holiday spirit with the children playing in the snow and the different decorations displayed as you walk down the business district of Imperial,” said resident Elizabeth Martinez.

Adding to the Christmas environment was a live band known as The Other Reindeer, amplified the ambiance by gathering the people to the front of their stage for dancing.

“The music was good, and we were able to have fun with friends and family to get the Christmas celebration started,” said resident Mike Romero.

Despite of the Christmas themed events this market day had to offer, the regular event like the corn hole tournament, that is hosted by Humble Farms brewer took place that drew numerous crowds to the stages to watch the competitors compete for a money prize and bragging rights over the rest of the teams.

Moving through the night, many of Imperial residents along with others mingled and shopped with friends and family till the end of this years Merry Country Christmas by the City of Imperial, to kick off the month of December.