Imperial County Announces Business Schedule

During the holiday season, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors authorizes the closure of certain non – emergency, non – critical County Departments. All Imperial County administrative offices and agencies will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018 .

Please see the chart below fo r a list of County department schedules for Friday, December 2 2 , 201 7 and Friday, December 29 , 201 7 for this upcoming Holiday Season , with the exception of the Imperial County Employee Retirement System who will be closed on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 .

If you plan to or foresee a need to conduct business with County Departments during the holiday season, it is recommended that you contact the departments in advance to find out of any changes to the departments’ regular business schedule.

All 24 – hour hotlines will remain operational during office closures. The Behavioral Health Crisis Referral Desk can be reached at 1 – 800 – 817 – 5292, the Child Abuse Hotline is 1 – 866 – 858 – 7750, the Adult Abuse Hotline is (760) 337 – 7878 and the Fraud Hotline is 1 – 800 – 344 – 8477. For emergencies that require immediate assistance from law enforcement, fire, or ambulance, call 9 – 1 – 1.

For more information on the County of Imperial , visit online at www.co.imperial.ca.us