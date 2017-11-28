House of Bread Christmas Outreach drive has begun

BRAWLEY – With Thanksgiving over, the Christmas toy collection season has begun for the House of Bread Ministries’ 10th annual Christmas Outreach Toy Drive for needy children in the Imperial Valley.

The Brawley Police Department and House of Bread teamed up to hold the first collection night in front of Walmart in Brawley Friday.

The Brawley Police Explorers and the House of Bread Youth group worked together to collect donations from shoppers at Walmart.

“We want to show the kids Jesus, and what better gift is there than salvation,” said Aurora Suarez, youth pastor at House of Bread, “and to help the children get something for Christmas.”

In addition, donations can be given to officers from Brawley Police Department as well as congregation members of House of Bread at future collection days at Walmart.

Arnold Valdez recently retired and now serves as a reserve Brawley police officer. He said he continues working the drive because he wants to keep this tradition of giving back the community going in Brawley.

“We started it, because what better way to help the community?” said Valdez.

The Brawley PD has teamed with the House of Bread toy drive for ten years and has been setting up outside of Walmart for close to five years. In total, the outreach has provided gifts to close to 300 to 500 children each year, organizers said.

The House of Bread and Brawley officers will be outside of Walmart again Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and December 8 at the same times.

Donations not collected at Walmart can be taken to the House of Bread Ministries at 199 Main Street in Brawley or to the Brawley Police Department at 351 Main Street. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The House of Bread’s Christmas Toy Outreach is scheduled for 8 a.m.

December 16 at the Lion’s Center in Brawley.