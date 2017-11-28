Holtville ribbon cutting clarifies the opening of water treatment plant

HOLTVILLE – Earlier this month, civic leaders and facilities operators of Holtville gathered outside the heart of community at the city’s completed wastewater treatment plant to formally commemorate the reopening of the formerly dilapidated facility.

“This is our old sewer plant. We abandoned it in place, because it was more expensive to get rid of it than to just leave it sitting there, but this is an old process that was put in the ‘fifties and ‘sixties and that worked to the standards of the ‘fifties or ‘sixties,” said Nick Wells, Holtville’s city manager.

“So, we selected a new process that is more of a biological process that breaks down the pollutants on the backend,” Wells said.

Although the facility had an earlier ribbon cutting, according to officials, a considerable amount of changes and additions were still needed before the completion of the project. When all the additions were finally done, they considered it a finished facility that deserved a rightful dedication with a commemorative plaque to recognize and celebrate the work that went into the $15 million project.

The project was financed in part by the State Clean Water Revolving Fund and with the Border Environment Cooperation Commission (BECC) in partnership with North American Development Bank. The design and engineering aspects were entrusted to Lee & Ro Engineers with construction completed by Pacific Hydrotech, and oversight by HDR Engineering.

Holtville’s Biolac process, designed by Parkson Inc., basically is an extended wastewater aeration process that utilizes integral clarifiers that are used to remove ammonia through nitrification, officials said.

The city’s sewer enterprise began the new century with continuous violations and fines, but since the start up of the new facility, Holtville has not experienced any effluent violation for the entirety of the 2017 calendar year.

“It was quite the undertaking, and if (the community) really knew, they would really be impressed,” said Holtville Mayor Mike Goodsell.

“There were a lot of people there at the beginning that have a whole lot to do with this happening, It’s very special to know this will endure for a long time and know that it will meet the need of the citizens,” Goodsell said.

Officials said Holtville’s wastewater treatment plant had been in dire straits for almost two decades with a facility dating back over half a century that served through multiple refurbishments over the decades. It finally met its limitations when it could no longer satisfy modern compliance levels under government oversight.

At the turn of this century, increasing standards and regulations on the outflow discharge requirements for effluent, with specific attention to the level of ammonia in the discharge, led to continuous violations and accumulation of fines for the city’s sewer enterprise.

In 2005, an initial engineering report gave options for review in refurbishing the site. In the following decade, extensive studies, design, and research was conducted to select the correct treatment process that best suited the needs and capabilities Holtville needed.

As the process progressed, the cost of undertaking the project grew significantly, but the city gained the help of NADBank and the EPA to cover mounting costs. The project had doubled its initial financial estimate, but in the end, the city paid out less then $150,000 and has committed to $3.8 million in low interest loans to pay for the facility with the remaining $11 million funded by grants.