Hacienda hosts a Thanksgiving feast for the community

BRAWLEY – On Thanksgiving Day, Hacienda Market and Catering hosted its 9th Annual Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans as well as needy members of the community.

Arturo Jazek said he recently moved to Brawley with his family, and they are low-income earners. He said it was a great thing to be able to sit down and have a Thanksgiving meal together at the luncheon.

“There is a lot of help out here in Brawley, people are real nice out here,” said Jazek.

The Hacienda has provided the lunch for nine years, according to owner Mario Castaneda. Castaneda said they cooked up 30 turkeys and close to 600 servings of stuffing, potatoes, and Thanksgiving staples. All of the serving was performed by volunteers.

“We when we first started, we thought that it was important because it helped the needy,” said Castaneda. “Now we get so many young kids helping, and they see the people are needy, so they see how fortunate they are to have what they have.”

Twenty-one students from Magnolia 4-H also helped with setting up, decorating, and serving food for the meal. The group has already volunteered to continue doing this as a project for future Thanksgiving luncheons.

Castaneda and all the volunteers made their guests feel welcome and comfortable as they lined up to take plates for both themselves and family members, and some even returned for seconds to take back home for family members who were unable to attend.