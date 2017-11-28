Crafting for Kindness

EL CENTRO – Twice a year, the Desert Trails RV park hosts a craft fair for local craft artists and vendors to help generate funds for the facility’s craft program and provide donations to charities around the Imperial Valley.

During the park’s fall show Saturday, residents eagerly entered and greeted one another, while a large variety of goods for sale was displayed all around the room.

“Part of today’s vendors are snowbirds,” said Toni Thompson, activity director of the Desert Trails park. “This event is open to the public. We like to welcome anyone to sell or even help support the vendors so that we can generate proceeds.”

These fairs are biannual, and are located in all three parks during the end of the months of February and November.

“This fair gives locals a chance to sell their crafts,” Thompson said. “Whether it be baked goods, jewelry, or woodwork, everything is different and we enjoy seeing new people and exchanging new ideas.”

As the tradition continues, the Desert Trails community hopes to see it grow and they encouraged others to attend.

“I’ve been participating in this event for 15 years, but it has been on longer than that,” said Carole Waters of the craft and sewing department. “I sell quilted table runners, lap quilts, pillowcases, and wall hangings. I love sewing. It is also why I helped organize this event.”

Vendors can call and reserve a table and space to sell their items with no entrance fee. In return, a donation is asked from anyone able to profit from this fair.

Each year snowbirds from Canada and other northern climates relocate to Desert Trails to spend their winter in the Imperial Valley, organizers said.

“Some of the visitors who are vendors decide to stay here at Desert Trails. People of the park enjoy these craft fairs, because we get to see people’s talents,” Waters said.

“We get our local snowbirds to take part of this event, and we get to meet local people,” Waters said. “I personally enjoy this fair because most of the goods are homemade.”

Portions of the proceeds from the show are used to help fund the RV park’s craft department, while the other portion is donated to a local charity, organizers said.

Waters pointed out that each show usually has a theme. “This is the Christmas craft sale,” she said. “Some proceeds will go to help the craft room and the rest will go to a local charity. We’ve always donated to local charities. These last two years, we’ve given backpacks to schools for students.”

“I sell homemade jams, jelly, and pickles,” Thompson said. “I personally enjoy making these, and I’ve been doing it for a few years now. Within 45 minutes I am able to make five jars.”