‘Coco’ pulls heartstrings with authentic characters and family storylines

Pixar has done it again with its latest computer-animated movie, Coco.

Based on the Mexican Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead holiday, the movie features a boy named Miguel Rivera (Anthony Gonzalez), who loves to sing and play music like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). But Miguel was born into a family of shoemakers who banned music from the household — due to his great-great grandmother Mama Imelda (Alanna Ubach) being abandoned by her musician-husband.

Convinced he is actually the great-great grandson of de la Cruz, and desperate to follow his dream, Miguel runs away in hopes of finally fulfilling it by crossing into the Land of the Dead, a fantastic city populated by spirits of the dead and their animal spirit guides.

While there, a trickster named Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) promises to help Miguel meet de la Cruz, although Hector is really using Miguel to try and sneak across the bridge back to the Land of the Living. Thus begins a quest to get back home and uncover the real Rivera family history.

On this moviegoer’s list, Coco ranks right up there with Toy Story 3, Wall-E, and Inside Out. Its story of family and tradition is beautiful and heartfelt, especially in this season of Thanksgiving.

The most stunning part of the movie is the visuals. Vibrant greens, oranges, blues, and yellows all make up the palette of the Land of the Dead that makes the both city and the spirit guides flying around pop with color.

The first time Miguel sees the city across the marigold bridge is an absolutely breathtaking shot that lets you know, “Oh yeah, this is going to be fun.”

Pixar definitely squeezed about every drop of Mexican culture they could into Coco. The movie takes elements of Dia de los Muertos and runs with them, saturating viewers with colorful skeletons, the family altar or “ofrenda” of deceased loved ones, to the spicy music.

There is plenty of Spanish scattered through the speech of the characters that will make any Spanish speaker chuckle, along with little cultural jokes such as the infamous “la chancla” of discipline, never saying “no” to abuela when she offers you food, and more. Even the Disney logo opened with a mariachi rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Little elements like these made the story and characters come alive on the screen.

The story is heartwarming and filled with charm that will make you love the characters. It expresses the importance of family and how we should not forget those who have moved on by keeping the memories of their stories alive. Once they are forgotten, our loved ones truly are gone.

This is an important element and storyline in the movie, since spirits or ancestors with no photo on an altar are forbidden to cross the bridge to the land of the living to visit their families. As they fade from the memories of their loved ones, and are no longer remembered, they disappear forever. T

This point specifically comes through in the movie’s theme song, “Remember Me,” that focuses on remembering and holding close in our hearts those who are gone. It also speaks of forgiveness and letting things go instead of holding grudges that hurt us for so long. It is a tale told with wit and a genuine tenderness that will warm hearts.

What Pixar has created with Coco is a story with an important message for audiences big and small. Have tissues ready, because it is a tearjerker. By the end of the movie, I had the biggest lump in my throat, and there may or may not have been tears on my face. This one is definitely a must-see.