Central Stuns Wildcats in 74th Annual Bell Game (video)



Travis Dove dressed in Spartan gear charges around the field firing up Central fans.

EL CENTO – The Central Union High Spartans varsity football hosted the Brawley Union High Wildcats in the 74th Annual “Bell” Game on Friday night. Going into the game with an eight-year drought and an 8-1 record, the Spartans were the underdogs, projected as the six-point underdogs. None of that mattered on the evening as the 2017 team brought the “Bell” back to El Centro with a stunning 22-15 victory over Brawley. The game also had another milestone – it was the first time the Wildcats lost to both schools from El Centro since Southwest High School entered the league.

The Spartans kicked off, after deferring the coin toss, and the Wildcats began with bad field position at their 10 yard line. A quick three and out found them punting out of the end zone to give the Spartans the ball on the Wildcat 48-yard line.

A big run to the Wildcat 28-yard line by Jonathan Medina was followed by a 29-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and 11 but was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Central was forced to punt but had the field position advantage early in the game.

The Wildcats began from their 10-yard line once again and a nine play scoring drive followed with Michael Moreno (36 carries for 263 yards) having 75 of his 263 yards on this scoring drive. Brawley put the first points on the scoreboard with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. The point after was blocked and the score was 6-0.

Central started at their 21-yard line after the kickoff and used eight plays to put points on the Spartan side of the scoreboard. A mixture of short runs by four different backs was complimented with precision passing by sophomore Deniro Osuna (15-21 passsing for 233 yards for two touchdowns). Junior Thadeo Campbell (6 receptions for 145 and two touchdowns) was the recipient of two catches on this drive with a big 34-yard touchdown pass to even the score at six. The Spartans converted their extra point try and were tasting victory early on with a 7-6 lead with 1:02 left in the first.

Brawley retook the lead on its next drive starting at their 44-yard line. It carried into the second quarter with six plays that included a costly personal foul by the Spartans. Moreno was used five of the six carries and he scored his second touchdown from three yards out with 10:16 left until the half. The point after was good and the Wildcats led 13-7.

The Spartans were forced to punt on a three and out but they backed the Wildcats up to their 13-yard line giving Brawley poor field position once again. Up six with an opportunity to increase the margin, Moreno and the Wildcats moved it close to midfield but were forced to punt it back to Central.

Central started the drive at their seven-yard line with 93 yards to go to regain the lead. It wasn’t looking too promising as a Wildcat defense put pressure on Osuna and an intentional grounding penalty pushed them back to the three. Another penalty, this time holding moved them to the one yard line. After an incomplete pass and a great defensive stance by the Wildcats, the Spartans would punt from the back of their end zone. Aggressive play by Brawley hoping to block the punt proved costly as they were hit with a roughing the kicker penalty giving new life to the Spartan drive.

It was all the momentum they needed as Central used nine plays to go the remaining 85 yards. On the drive, a second touchdown was called back when a 42-yard touchdown run was nullified after an illegal motion flag. Osuna completed four of his next five passes where a 22 yard strike to Campbell tied the game once again with 0:30 seconds left until halftime. The point after was good and the Spartans took a the lead in the half 14-13.

The long halftime break worked its magic for Central as they received the second half kickoff. They started on their 32-yard line and it took only five plays to increase their lead.

Campbell had a huge 45-yard catch that took it to the Brawley seven. Two plays later Angel Nava-Esparza punched it in from three yards out to make it 20-13 with only two minutes taken off the clock. The point after kick was faked, the gamble paid off and a two point conversion pass was successful to make it a nine point differential as the Spartans were up 22-13.

The Wildcats, which started at their own 31-yard line, were now two scores from victory. Using up most of the third quarter’s time, Brawley moved the ball deep into Central territory. They gambled on the drive with three, fourth-down attempts, of which all were successful. The Wildcats reached the Spartan two-yard line on the third, fourth-down attempt. Unfortunately, a fumble at the one-yard line was recovered by Central to stop the threat.

The Wildcat defense scored on the next play from the Spartans when a safety was produced by Brawley. Not only did it change the scoring perspective, as the Wildcats would be only one score away from a tie, Brawley would get the ball right back on a free kick by the Spartans from the Central 20-yard line.

Brawley had good field position at their 43, but this time they had a chance to tie the game. It would now go into the fourth quarter and the Wildcats engineered a fourteen-play drive. They would get as close as the nine-yard line of the Spartans’, but it would sizzle out at the 18-yard line.

Central needed a few first downs to ice the game and run out the clock. Looking almost as fresh as they did at the beginning of the game, the Spartans were almost able to accomplish that feat with a 12-play drive. On a third and six, an incomplete pass with close to 30 seconds left in the game gave the Wildcats one last chance after forcing a punt.

The final drive for the ‘Cats began at their 23-yard line and one pass from Ethan Torrez to Alek Aguirre for 18 yards took it to the 41-yard line. A pass rush forced Torrez out of the pocket where he was tackled before getting out of bounds thus the clock continued to countdown. Attempting to stop the clock with a spike resulted in a Brawley penalty of illegal

procedure.

With no timeouts the clocks’ time ran out before the next snap of the ball could be made. The final score showed 22-15 in favor of the Central Spartans and the Victory Bell will once again ring in El Centro after an eight-year drought.

The Wildcats will not be making the playoffs for the first time since entering the San Diego CIF section. The loss gives them a record of 6-4 overall and a 3-2 record in the IVL. That will prevent them from being included in the Division II playoff bracket.

The 2017 season for the Brawley Wildcats will have a complete “wrap up” coming soon. Congratulations to Spartans Head Coach David Pena and the entire Central Spartan team.