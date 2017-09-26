Can the Salton Sea be solved?

MECCA — Advocates for the Salton Sea’s restoration saw a significant step forward as the California Senate approved a bill to fund $30 million for playa exposure mitigation projects. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), an author of the bill, held a public forum Saturday, September 23, in the city of Mecca to discuss the implementation of the projects as well as hear from local residents.
Appreciation for action from the state was expressed, as well as frustration that the trajectory of the plan focused on maintaining the sea’s current levels rather than restoring them to higher levels. Yet the call for a long term solution was repeated several times during the forum.
Could water be imported from the Sea of Cortez to restore the Salton Sea?
Not likely, said Bruce Wilcox, assistant secretary for Salton Sea policy. A better approach is smaller projects that can start immediately when any money comes in.
“What our program is trying to do,” said Wilcox, “is get incremental funding. We’re not going to get a big enough check to build the entire water import [project].”
“How do you deal with the Salton Sea? ‘Small but sustainable’ is one way, and I think the workable way,” said Wilcox.
Aside from the financial hurdle, a water import project spanning two countries is notoriously complex and difficult. Cooperation with Mexico in binational projects has had its share of issues in the past already, such as with the failed water treatment plants that resulted in a major sewage spill into the New River earlier this year.
The water would also need to be processed before arriving in the sea, said Wilcox, lest the salt levels rise as the imported salt water evaporated. That processing would be expensive.
Yet many local residents are convinced that nothing less than importing water to the Salton Sea can ultimately solve the crisis.
Residents living near the Salton Sea shared concerns Saturday about their property values and businesses suffering from the receding shoreline. Others were worried about the dangers of increased asthma symptoms due to the contaminated dust.
“My child has asthma. Should we consider moving?” asked one resident.
Moving away from the Salton Sea would probably be a necessary step for some families, warned Dr. Luanne Carlson from the University of California, Riverside, School of Medicine, who emphasized that dust from the playa could affect more than a person’s respiratory system.
“Studies are now even showing that the dust can be embedded into the bloodstream and into the DNA, which can mean future cancer risk,” said Carlson.
The pending projects recommended by the 10-Year Plan are designed to reduce such threats until a permanent solution is decided. Importing water, however, isn’t completely off the table. The Salton Sea Authority will be accepting proposals for additional projects and solutions later this year.
Following the release of the 10-year management plan earlier this year, Senate Bill 5 allocates $30 million in bonds for the mitigation projects along the Salton Sea’s exposed playa. The bill has passed the California Senate and with Governor Jerry Brown’s signature, will go before California voters in 2018.
The $30 million is seen not only as a financial boon to restoration efforts, but the bill also represents progress made among legislators in Sacramento in seeing the Salton Sea’s decline as more than a local county problem.
The money will go toward the creation of shallow-water wetlands, as well as deeper ponds to create habitat for fish.
To stop the rising alkaline levels in the Salton Sea we would need to transform the Sea into a _circulating water byway_ from the aquatic cul-de-sac, the _endpoint_, the sump which it currently is.
Water from point A must _pass through_ the Salton Sea and on to point B enabling the Salton Sea’s alkaline levels to remain somewhat constant. The dissolved salts would thus _move on_ downstream…
One simple reason: once water from any source reaches the Salton Sea, the sun evaporates the water while the alkaline salts and minerals dissolved in that “new” water remain trapped within the Sea. Sorry, simple science.
It’s been going on for decades and will continue through the centuries unless we somehow fill the Salton Sea with distilled water. And that would be a temporary measure, as this water, too, would evaporate and we’re back to square one…
The idea of building a canal from Cortez or any other source will end in the same result, unless the canal gets built like a horseshoe, with an incline sloping down to the Salton Sea and looping back in a lower decline slope to Cortez or whichever source. As the Salton Sea is below sea level, this is pure science fiction. Or from the M.C. Escher school of architecture.
In conclusion, the Sea’s a man-made eco-disaster waiting to happen. We may attempt to delay the inevitable but Mother Nature always wins.
Unless some brilliant genius genetically engineers a plant or animal species that will absorb the excess alkaline (and heavy metals) and sweat out distilled water…
Be well.
The pipeline from the Sea of Cortez is the best shot that the Salton Sea has….anything else is just lipstick on a pig.
Of all of the solutions bandied about, this is the only one that ever seemed economically viable to me. It could be tricky to get Mexico to allow it though, given the current rather frosty relationship between our two countries.
Can the Desalination plant in Yuma be used to clean the water from the Sea? The plant was built around 1982 to take the salt from All American Canal before the water was transferred to Mexico. All American Canal was later cemented. Can we use the water from All American Canal. The Sea is or was a great body of water but over the years the farmers runoff of leached water, people dumping raw sewage in Sea, New river contamination and cyanide bombs used to kill animals hasn’t helped. This leaves a future project, that would be a great fishing and job industry go down hill. Health issue is a big concern for everyone.
Any water that you divert from the All-American Canal directly to the Salton Sea is water that isn’t being used for cities or crops. The whole reason the sea is shrinking is because there’s not enough excess drain water being sent to it right now. Most of that has to do with transfer agreements (but let’s be honest, the coastal cities were going to get that water somehow or other).
In any case, desalination is a non-starter for cleaning the sea. It’s too expensive to be a viable option, and you would still need to put the salt somewhere. It would be millions upon millions of tons of salt that would have to be removed just to get it down to ocean level salinity. I understand why people keep thinking of this as a solution, but if you dig into it a bit you’ll find the scale doesn’t allow it to work.
Honestly, the only way desalination could help the Salton Sea would be if the coastal cities built their own desalination plants (at considerable expense) and used them for fresh water allowing the transfer water to be put into the sea instead. Given the cost, this is not very likely.
Can they build a man made river to bring water from the colorado river to the Salton Sea
The canal system in place effectively does that already. Colorado River water feeds all of the canals in the Valley, and ultimately all of that runoff drains into the Salton Sea. The problem is with all of the (necessary) transfers to metropolitan areas who need fresh water, there’s less going into the sea than is naturally evaporating. This makes it saltier and smaller year by year.