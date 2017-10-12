Calexico police bear down on speeders

CALEXICO – Calexico Chief of Police, Reynaldo Gomez instructed his patrols to cite speeders traveling on Highway 98 near the Calexico Unified School district, according to a press release. Chief Gomez said in an effort to provide for the safety of student pedestrians and motorists travelling on Highway 98, Calexico Police Department held a traffic enforcement detail focusing on speeding motorists. Traffic on Highway 98 has been a source of numerous complaints from nearby residents, commuter travelers and the Calexico Unified School District Staff, the release said.

As a result, starting at 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., officers of the Calexico Police Department issued 31 speeding citations, according to reports. The chief said the mission of this detail was to effectively deter any drivers not abiding to the laws of the roadway. He said not only are there schools present on Highway 98, but medical facilities as well.

According to the report, the police department plans on holding more details similar to the previous one in the future.