CA Drivers to Pay More for Gas Starting Next Week

Expect to pay more at the pump starting Nov. 1.

CALIFORNIA — Drivers in California will see gas prices go up by about 12 cents per gallon starting next week, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The gas tax hike, which takes effect Nov. 1, is aimed at raising money to improve the state’s roadways. Drivers who use diesel instead of gas will see prices jump by 20 cents a gallon, the report said.

The hike comes after Senate Bill 1 was passed and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown earlier this year. Authors and proponents of the bill said raising gas prices and vehicle registration fees, will raise $5.2 billion annually —enough to repair and maintain California’s poor roads.

The new vehicle registration fees take effect Jan. 1. Drivers can expect hikes anywhere between $25 to $175 per car, depending on its value, according to the article.