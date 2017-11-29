Brawley Walmart theft results in chase in to El Centro

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Police Department responded to the report of a criminal theft from Walmart Retail Store, located at 250 Wildcat Drive, Tuesday, November 28, around 4:00 p.m., according to a Brawley Police Department news release.

As officers responded to the area, it was reported the alleged suspect fled the area in a vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the area of Imperial Avenue and Dogwood Road. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, 37-year-old Marcos Ayala from El Centro, reportedly failed to stop. The fleeing vehicle continued on Dogwood Road into the City of El Centro.

The California Highway Patrol and El Centro Police Department were requested to provide additional assistance during the vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle stopped in the area of West Heil Street and Fourth Avenue and Ayala was reportedly seen running from the vehicle. Ayala fled into the nearby business Valley Tire & Wheel, located at 717 S 4th St, El Centro. Ayala was taken into custody without incident, said the release.

Additional information revealed Ayala had two outstanding warrants for his arrest related to criminal domestic violence charges. Ayala was booked into the Imperial County Jail for the outstanding arrest warrants, possession of stolen items, reckless driving, and attempting to elude the police in a vehicle with willing disregard to the safety of persons and property, said the release.