Agents seize meth and rescue Honduran from drowning

YUMA, AZ – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized approximately $90,000 worth of methamphetamine Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint, south of Quartzsite, Arizona. During the early evening hours agents rescued a Honduran national from the Colorado River, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

According to the release, agents working the immigration checkpoint referred two adult male U.S. citizens driving a Ford Expedition to a secondary vehicle inspection after a canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. During the search, agents reportedly found 30 packages of meth, weighing approximately 30 pounds, concealed in one of the vehicle’s quarter panels and in the rear air conditioning unit. Agents arrested both men on suspicion of narcotics smuggling. Agents seized the drugs and vehicle.

Early Tuesday evening, agents in the Yuma Station’s Riverine Unit saved a 38-year-old male Honduran from drowning. The man had allegedly jumped into the Colorado River trying to avoid apprehension after reportedly entering the U.S. illegally. Agents saw the man struggling to stay afloat while clinging to vegetation along the edge of the river. Agents in a boat soon arrived and pulled the man to safety. He was then transported to Yuma Station for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines, said the reports.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.