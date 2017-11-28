Another accident at Austin and Keystone intersections

BRAWLEY – The California Highway Patrol released a report of injury stating Victor A. Carrillo, 31 of Brawley, drove his 2016 Nissan southbound on Austin Road at an unknown speed approaching the Keystone Road intersection. Meanwhile, Alberto Arce, 31 of Imperial, was driving a 2010 International eastbound on Keystone approaching Austin, November 27, around 1:00 p.m.

For reasons still under investigation, the report said Carrillo failed to stop at the intersection stop sign, and traveled through the intersection directly onto the path of Arce. Arce attempted to steer his vehicle to the right to avoid the collision but was unable to stop his International prior to colliding with the Nissan.

The impact of the collision propelled the Nissan into the agricultural field on the east side. The Nissan came to a rest on its wheels facing east.

The impact caused the International to veer off onto the dirt shoulder and directly into the West Main Canal, partially submerging the vehicle in the water.

According to the CHP report, both parties were properly restrained with seat belts and no drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The accident caused Keystone to be closed for traffic from Austin Road to Highway 86 for three hours.

Victor Carrillo suffered major injuries and was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Alberto Arce also suffered major injuries and was taken to El Centro Regional Center.