ZGlobal pledges $250K donation to Imperial Valley Food Bank

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Food Bank announced today in a press release that ZGlobal Inc. Power Engineering and Energy Solutions has pledged to donate $250,000 over the next five years to help the food bank. ZGlobal is a local engineering and consulting firm known for its contributions throughout Imperial Valley, according to the release.

“We are extremely grateful to ZGlobal for their substantial support of the Imperial Valley Food Bank by contributing to our Capital Campaign,” said Sara Griffen, executive director of the food bank. “Their commitment to our mission with this gift, shows that their commitment to engineering, efficiency and the proper use of clean energy extends beyond their business to helping the neediest people in our community.”

“Everyone at ZGlobal is excited to be able to give back to the community and support the Imperial Valley Food Bank,” said Ziad Alaywan, president of ZGlobal. “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship in the fight against hunger within our community.”

The mission at the Imperial Valley Food Bank is to ensure all residents have access to nutritionally valuable food. The programs and staff support the distribution of food as well as increased self-reliance to improve the quality of life within our community.

About the Imperial Valley Food Bank: Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB) is an independent, non-profit charitable corporation, created and operated for and by residents of Imperial Valley with the purpose of feeding those in need living in Imperial County. The food bank was established in 1991 and over the years has grown in size, structure, and purpose responding to increased need for food assistance by Imperial County residents experiencing hunger. Limitations at its aging facility have forced the IV Food Bank to raise funds to build a larger, energy-efficient and food safe storage facility to continue to serve the unique needs of the food insecure in Imperial County as long as there is a need.More information is available at http://www.ivfoodbank.org/