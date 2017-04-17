ZGlobal Inc. provides carbon free electricity for 12 communities in Silicon Valley

EL CENTRO – ZGlobal Inc. Power Engineering and Energy Solutions (ZGlobal) with offices in Folsom and El Centro began providing Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) with energy services April 3, 2017, the date on which SVCE successfully launched its Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) operations, according to a press release from the company.

ZGlobal provides SVCE 24/7 operations services out of the El Centro office, for SVCE’s that enable the 100% carbon free electricity.

The ZGlobal office in El Centro operates by employing 20 local professionals and offers a wide range of services in the energy sector. Services include 24-hour scheduling and operation services, renewable energy reliability/compliance services for wind, energy storage, geothermal, and biomass facilities.

“We are very pleased to leverage our decades of experience to provide SVCE with value-added services at competitive prices from El Centro,” said Jesse Montano, vice president of Electric Operations at ZGlobal and a veteran of Electric Operations at Imperial Irrigation District (IID).

SVCE is a Community Choice Energy (CCE) provider, whose purpose is to pool the electricity demand of its residents and businesses and buy carbon free power on their behalf and outside their local utility. SVCE is encouraging a type of competition that could result in additional renewable and carbon free energy sources, at more competitive rates, according to the press release.

“With partners such as ZGlobal, Silicon Valley Clean Energy customers will get the same reliable service they are used to, and 100% carbon-free electricity at competitive prices,” said Tom Habashi, CEO, SVCE.

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is a community-owned agency serving most Santa Clara County communities by acquiring clean, 100% carbon-free electricity on behalf of residents and businesses. As a public agency, net revenues are returned to the community to keep rates low and promote clean energy programs. SVCE is guided by a Board of Directors, which is comprised of a representative from the governing body of each member community.

ZGlobal now provides services for CCAs and electric utilities throughout the western United States. ZGlobal manages over 12,600 GWh of energy annually and over 3,000 MW of peak load in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah with a transaction value exceeding $320 million, the press release stated.

“The Imperial Valley presents an excellent environment for providing renewable, and other energy services, to Silicon Valley and anywhere else. Access to solar and geothermal energy is vital to providing 100% carbon free energy to communities such as Silicon Valley. We are proud of fulfilling Silicon Valley’s needs from the Imperial Valley,” added Ziad Alaywan, founder and CEO of ZGlobal Inc.

ZGlobal was formed in 2005 and is staffed by veterans from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) as well as various western utilities. The group is led by Ziad Alaywan P.E., who served as the Manager of PG&E real time operations; one of the first employees that led the rapid implementation and operation of the CAISO in 1998 and later became CAISO’s Managing Director of Grid and Market Operations until 2004. More information is available at www.zglobal.biz.