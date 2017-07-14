Yuma Border Patrol arrests previously deported felon

YUMA, AZ— Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an adult Mexican man Wednesday, July 13 for illegally reentering the country after being previously convicted and removed from the United States on aggravated felony charges, according to a press release.

According to the release, agents patrolling along the border apprehended Ruben Jauregui-Guitron near County 10th and Somerton Avenue after responding to a citizen’s call to report suspicious activity. During processing, agents learned Jauregui was convicted in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 1995, for felony possession of a firearm and transporting/selling narcotics. According to reports, he was sentenced to three years in prison.