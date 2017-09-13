Yuma Border Patrol Agents involved in fatal shooting

TUCSON, AZ. – United States Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector were involved in a shooting incident early morning, September 13, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Main Street in Quartzsite, Arizona, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border protection.

According to the release, Border Patrol agents responded to a call for assistance from the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to locate a suspect in a fleeing vehicle. The suspect was reportedly located and the vehicle stopped near Dome Rock Road following a pursuit. Shots were fired at agents and the suspect allegedly fled in another vehicle. Agents pursued that vehicle until it stopped at a gas station in the 3100 block of Main Street in Quartzsite, Arizona. The suspect was subsequently shot by agents at the gas station and sustained serious injuries.

The suspect was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to report.

There were no agents, other law enforcement or bystanders injured during this incident.

The FBI, CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the Department of Public Safety and the La Paz County Sheriff’s Department are involved in the ongoing investigation. For further information, please contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety.