Yuma Border Patrol agents escape injury from assault

YUMA, AZ – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents escaped injury during separate incidents after being attacked with rocks thrown over the border fence near San Luis, Arizona, according to a press release from the U.S. Border Patrol.

On May 14, an agent was looking for signs of illegal entry into the United States near Avenue H and the border fence when the agent’s vehicle was struck by multiple rocks, said the press release. The agent was able to move away from the area without injury.

According to the press release, on a separate occasion May 17, an agent on patrol noticed rocks being thrown over the international border fence near Avenue D. The agent was able to move to a safe distance without injury or damage to the vehicle.