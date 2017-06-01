Yuma Border Patrol agents arrest two felons and seize weapons

YUMA AZ.– While working Yuma Sector’s immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8, a press release said a canine alerted agents to a 1998 Ford Taurus, prompting agents to refer the driver for a secondary.

Once in secondary, agents searched the vehicle and discovered a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol in the glove box, along with four loaded magazines said the press release. The handgun’s serial number had been defaced. Also found was a Walther P22 pistol under the passenger seat with one round in the chamber and two loaded magazines.

According to the press release, agents then looked in the vehicle’s trunk and found four loaded AK-47 magazines, a Stag Arms AR-15 556, a Simmons 3-9 X 50 scope, and several knives.

Further investigation on the two occupants revealed both are convicted felons with extensive criminal histories. Both subjects, vehicle and weapons cache were turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety per Yuma Sector guidelines said the release.