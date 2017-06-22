EL CENTRO – Two youths died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. during a vehicle rollover on Interstate 8 that reportedly occurred when a driver attempted to change lanes to avoid a collision, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.

According to reports, El Centro resident Alexis Oceguera, 19, was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant eastbound on Interstate 8 approaching the Highway 98 over-crossing.

Traveling in the fast lane of traffic driving at approximately 65 m.p.h., Oceguera reportedly changed lanes into the slow lane, unaware of a vehicle already traveling there. When the driver corrected and turned to the left in order to avoid the collision, the action reportedly sent the vehicle off the highway and into the center median and shoulder where the car overturned.

Two male minor passengers, a five-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy, both from El Centro, were reportedly ejected from the vehicle and a 16-year-old female minor was partially ejected. The minors, at this point in the investigation, appear to have been unrestrained, the press release stated.

The 16-year-old female and the five-year-old boy received fatal injuries, according to the press release. The driver complained of pain and was sent to El Centro Medical Regional Center. The front passenger, Lydia Oceguera 53, of El Centro, had unknown injuries at the time of the report and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in San Diego. The four-year-old boy’s injuries were also unknown and he was taken to Rady’s Children Hospital in San Diego, according to reports.

The collision is still under investigation.