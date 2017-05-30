EL CENTRO — Young musicians in the Imperial Valley, along the Imperial Valley Symphony Association, gathered at the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday, May 27, for the Young Artist Concert.

A piece from Johann Strauss Jr’s Overture to the Gypsy Baron World started off the concert. Conducting the piece for the symphony was maestro Joel Jacklich.

Jacklich is the founding music director/conductor of the Imperial Valley Symphony Association and the concert finished his 43 season of performances. Before arriving in the Valley, Jacklich attended Western Michigan University, where he studied conducting under Carl Bjerregard and Herbert Butler before graduating cum laude.

A young artist, Mia Torres, from Imperial High, performed a solo on the marimba. The piece was the Rainbow Lament from the Soar: Concerto No.1 for Marimba and String Orchestra. Mia showcased her talents with her hands swiftly drumming the mallet against the wooden marimba bars.

The second young artist of the evening was musician Dane Drewry, also from Imperial, who played the piano solo of Vivace from the Piano Concerto in D major. Conducting the performance for Drewry was Dr. Matthew Busse.

Busse started his musical career early in life with piano lessons and later studied conducting under Dr. John Paul at Sam Houston State University.

After a brief intermission, Brandilyn Davidson took the stage to lead the symphony in several Rumanian Folk Dancing songs, Joc Cu Bata, Pe Loc, and Poarga Romaneasca.

Davidson had joined the symphony team at the Imperial Valley College last fall, after receiving a bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas and a master’s degree from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

The young artist, Nicole Shue, followed Davidson. She is the maestro of the Southwest High School band. Shue performed two different solo pieces entitled, “Allegro Moderato” and “Adagio,” from the Violin Concerto No. 1 in D minor. Shue showcased her talents, smoothly running the bow across the violin strings to the audience’s nodding heads. After graduation, Shu will move to San Diego State University to pursue music as a career.

Closing out the concert was the young artist Anthony Mayor from Southwest High School. Mayor preformed the solo piece, Allegro Molto Moderato from the Piano Concerto in D minor. Mayor swiftly moved his fingers across the ivory keys to accompany the symphony, showing the talent that gave him the final slot in a very talented night of classical music.