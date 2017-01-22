EL CENTRO — A turnout of nearly a hundred women and men of the Imperial Valley came together Saturday evening to advocate for human rights during the Imperial Valley Women’s March on Washington, a larger national movement which sought to protest the incoming President Donald Trump.

Women gathered in the parking lot of Cardenas, donning in the pink, cat-eared beanie that has become the symbol of the 2017 March on Washington, in protest against newly sworn-in President of the United States, Donald Trump, as well as to fuel a movement to change the politics of local government in the Imperial Valley itself.

The Imperial Valley Women’s March was organized by Margaret Sauza, executive Director of the Sure Helpline Crisis Center, Eva Munguia of the LGBT Coalition of the Desert, and Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition. Sauza stated she was inspired by the actions of Representative Luis Gutierrez of Illinois who stated he would not attend the inauguration and would instead stand and support with his wife at the Women’s March on Washington.

According to Sauza, the march was a last minute event put together with Munguia and Padilla for the Imperial Valley, something that she felt needed to be done here in the Valley. Word spread quickly and brought people to the Cardenas parking lot to voice their opinions and thoughts.

“We want to make sure we send a strong message to Washington that we do not want our rights taken away,” said Margaret Sauza, “Women’s rights are human rights.”

“It’s not that ‘Oh, we’re against Trump,’” said Munguia, “We want our government, local, state, and federal, know that we are not going to go back to the past. We want to move forward.”

People from all over the valley stood in front of the crowd of close to one hundred people and spoke for human rights and what they thought about the incoming administration.

Groups showing support included the Sure Helpline Crisis Center, the LGBT Coalition of the Desert, Black Lives Matter, and others including the office of Congressman Juan Vargas. Even Cardenas Market was honored for having supported the event by opening the parking lot for the march.

Most of those present had strong words for President Trump and for the local government in general, stressing that the people of the Imperial Valley need to become more involved in the local government.

Mary Ortega definitely had a warning for the president.

“I am watching you, I am looking and I am not going to be lulled by what you say,” said Ortega, “I’m going to look at your actions before I listen to what you say.”

“The struggles of women, Latinas, LGBT, and minorities are all tied together in our struggle that moves us forward,” said Mark Ramirez, ICOE board Vice President, to the crowd, “We make waves because unite d that is how we make change.”

Juanita Salas, Imperial Valley Board Trustee, stated that people need to simply organize.

“Don’t get mad, don’t get angry, you get organized,” said Salas, “In whatever way shape or form.”

The Women’s March on Washington began in light of the recent election of President Donald Trump. Early estimates of the attendance across the nation are above 3.3 million.