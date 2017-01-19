Cathedral City police officers are seeking the female who made off with cash during the Wednesday hold-up.

CATHEDRAL CITY – A woman carrying a bright pink cosmetics bag and a teddy bear — and brandishing a rifle — held up a Cathedral City Carl’s Jr. drive-in and made off with cash, police said today.

The armed robbery was at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Carl’s Jr., 32250 Date Palm Drive. Police said a woman armed with a rifle took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employees, then ran into the night.

Officers searched the area but could not find her, Cathedral City Lt. Julio Luna said. No one in the business was injured during the robbery, according to the lieutenant.

The woman was described as white or Hispanic, and wore a blue bandana covering her face, a white blanket draped over her body, dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray Reebok tennis shoes with three teal stripes on the sides. She was described as 5-foot-7, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.