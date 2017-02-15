CALIPATRIA- Calipatria State Prison officials said a 23-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana into the state prison.

The Visiting Staff on Facility “D” was alerted to Taviana Mays Sunday. Officials said she was exiting the visitors restroom and smelled of marijuana.

Officials said Mays is an approved visitor of inmate Joseph Casey convicted of robbery. A subsequent consented search of Mays revealed four latex bindles, containing a combined weight of 6.3 grams of suspected marijuana, which has an estimated prison value of $1,575.

The evidence collected linked Casey to the crime and he was placed into the Administration Segregation Unit. Mays was booked into the Imperial County Jail and is facing felony charges. If convicted Mays is facing three to five years in prison.