Woman allegedly driving recklessly stops vehicle and jumps in canal

EL CENTRO – According to a California Highway Patrol report, on August 21, at approximately 6:57 p.m., the Imperial County CHP was alerted to a suspected reckless driver who was possibly intoxicated traveling northbound on Austin Road in the area of Keystone Road.

According to a witness, there was a gray MINI Cooper allegedly traveling recklessly as it passed and nearly collided with their vehicle. At one point, the MINI Cooper reportedly ran off the roadway and came to a stop on the shoulder as the female driver, Dawn R. Johnson of Potrero, CA, exited the vehicle and jumped into the canal, according to eyewitness accounts.

CHP Officer E. Garcia arrived on scene and assisted Johnson out of the canal by using a buoy. After an investigation into the incident, Johnson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reported the CHP.