Wildcats’ tussle with Morse comes up short

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcat football team hosted the Morse High Tigers Friday as both teams played their last pre-season game before starting league games. The Division II matchup was in contrast of the teams' past meetings back in '05 and '06 where the Wildcats dominated both years. This round consisted of four lead changes, six turnovers and some great red zone defense by both teams. In the end, the Tigers had just a little bit more in the gas tank as they shut out the Wildcats in the second half to come out victorious on the road 24-14.

Martell Irby was the game leader with 225 total yards (26 carries for 196 and 29 receiving) and two touchdowns where the total was 422 yards by Morse. Brawley was led by Michael Moreno (17 carries, 92 yards and three receptions for 31 yards) and Casey Kline (12 carries for 80 yards and 61 yards on 6 pass completions), both with a touchdown each.

Brawley opened the game with a three and out, but found themselves the recipients of the first turnover of the game when Anthony Batt recovered an Irby fumble at the Wildcats’ 43- yard line. The very first play looked as though it would be quickly cashed in for points when Fernando Razo broke loose into open field and headed for the first score of the game. But he was caught from behind and stripped of the football where it was recovered by the Tigers and they had possession on their 25-yard line.

Less than three minutes into the game, Morse began a long 13 play drive of 72 yards, but fell four yards short of a first down at the Wildcat five-yard line. Brawley instituted a drive to put the first points on the scoreboard with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

The three play drive of 95 yards was all Kline and Moreno as Moreno scored from 46 yards on the third play. The point after was good for a 7-0 Wildcat lead at 3:08 in the first quarter.

Morse had more success on its next drive as they utilized over four minutes of the clock in 10 plays with nine rushes and an incomplete pass. The scoring came on an Irby 13-yard run with 11:24 left in the second quarter. The Tigers, who succeeded in all three two point conversion attempts, jumped ahead 8-7.

Once again, both teams exchanged turnovers one after the other. The Wildcats started possession at their own 35 and moved it to the Tiger 41 when a fumble was recovered by Morse for its second gift of the evening. In the very next play, Isaac Garcia stepped in front of a Timothy Patrick pass for an interception and return to the Wildcats’ 43-yard line with Brawley set to take the lead. Three plays later, Kline was in the end zone from 29 yards out to give the Wildcats a 14-8 lead with 7:50 left until halftime.

Brawley’s defense forced the Tigers to punt with 7:15 after three quick plays. The snap was mishandled by the punter and fumbled, giving Brawley great field position and a six point lead. The opportunity to increase the lead sizzled at the Tigers’ 13-yard line after seven plays and a 20-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with 3:52 left in the half.

It took eight plays for the final lead change to occur almost three minutes later. Morse completed seven runs to account for 71 yards, but the last nine yards were by way of a touchdown pass with 0:45 seconds left in the half. Another two point conversion made the score 16-14, with Morse leading at the break.

Brawley’s defense once again forced and recovered another fumble on the first play for the Tigers. When Blass Gutierrez recovered the loose ball at the Morse 47-yard line, it gave the Wildcats a chance to regain the lead.

Using eight plays, with two of them passes by Kline, the Wildcats found themselves inches short once again on the Morse five-yard line and the Tigers’ defense prevailed once again. Six plays later, the Wildcats’ Batt recovered his second fumble of the game by the Tigers (their third) at the Wildcats’ 40-yard line with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

Eleven plays later and deep into the Morse side of the field, a costly interception in the end zone from 20 yards out on a third and 15 stopped the Wildcats again from regaining the lead. Morse began an 80-yard scoring drive, did it in 12 plays, and took it into the fourth quarter. The 24-14 lead occurred halfway into the final quarter. The clock showed 6:02 remaining, and neither team scored for the remainder of the game.

The Brawley Wildcats end their preseason with a record of 3-2 and will begin defending their IVL Title next week hosting the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets of Blythe.

The IVL Title is up for grabs as both Southwest and Central are undefeated each at 5-0. The Imperial Tigers are 2-3, but undoubtably had the toughest schedule of all IVL teams. This should make for a very exciting run and possibly the first time four teams had a legitimate shot at reigning as champs.