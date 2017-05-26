Wildcats reap their rewards at Senior Awards Night

BRAWLEY – Brawley Union High School seniors reaped the rewards of good grades and community service, as well as all the hours spent applying for various scholarships, Tuesday at Palmer Auditorium at the BUHS Senior Awards Night.

Parents and families clapped and cheered as their students were given the scholarships they had worked hard to win. The funds are geared to help students move on to higher education.

The community came together honoring the students and presenting scholarships that will go a long way in helping with college. Fifty-seven agencies from around the Imperial Valley gave out scholarships Tuesday with each worth from $150 to possibly $1,000.

BUHS administrators and counselors themselves recognized five students who achieved excellent academic, athletic, and community participation throughout their four years in high school. And there was even an award for three students with absolute perfect attendance through all four years.

According to Susan Villon, counselor to the seniors, close to $820,000 in scholarships were raised and given to students of the graduating Class of 2017.

Principal Jesse Sanchez gave particular thanks to the parents that night. “Without you, from what I’ve seen these past four years and even since their kindergarten years, without your support, this wouldn’t be possible,” Sanchez told the parents in the audience.

The Brawley seniors will graduate on June 8 at Warner Field.