1. Not trusting takes too many brain cells.

Imagine if you woke up every morning questioning and doubting everything and everyone in your life: whether you can trust your spouse, for example, or if the guy who drives the bus you take to work has had too much to drink, or if the lady making your coffee has washed her hands.

You’d be exhausted.

“That’s not a very efficient way to navigate your life,” said Emily Falk, a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania. “We just don’t have the bandwidth to do that.”

2. If you don’t trust other people, a bear might eat you.

While we might not always recognize it in our modern world, there is indeed safety in numbers or, as Frank puts it, a “survival advantage” to being in a group.

At a recent conference in the Canadian Rockies, economist Robert Frank and other attendees were advised not to go out on hikes alone because a bear might pounce. But go in a group of five or six people, and the bear would probably turn around and walk away.

Falk, who’s also director of the Communication Neuroscience Lab at the Annenberg School of Communication, has another example: If you’re part of a group wandering in the forest, another member might warn you about a contaminated and potentially deadly water source that you wouldn’t have known about on your own.

“People who succeed almost always succeed as trusted members of teams,” said Frank, a professor of economics at the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. “If you’re a lone wolf, that’s not a good path to success in this world.”

3. Being a skeptic might get you kicked off the team.

If you argue with your friends, even if you’re right, you could end up getting kicked off that team — and then you’re alone and dinner for that bear.

“There are skeptics who question every little thing. We all know those types of people, and they can be really caustic and annoying,” Chang said. “The skeptic might be right, but at what cost?”

4. Trusting someone gives your brain a warm glow.

Even Chang, who rightly questioned the “baniwi,” sometimes believes things he shouldn’t.

When he got a small burn in his kitchen, his mother told him to put egg whites on it.

You might think the guy with the Ph.D. and the professorship at an Ivy League school would consult a first aid manual, but no — he just slathered on those egg whites.