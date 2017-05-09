What you need to know about voting in the IID special election

With the vacancy of the Imperial Irrigation District 1 seat, a special election for the seat was initiated earlier this year, with voting to take place in June. The candidates for the seat are Tony S. Gallegos, Blake Miles, Juanita Salas, and John Edgar “Ed” Snively.

This is not a countywide election and voters must be registered within Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 to be eligible to vote at this election. See your District Division here.

In addition to the polls opening on Tuesday, June 6, District 1 residents can also submit their vote during the preceding weekend, June 3 and 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters office at 940 W. Main St., Ste 206 in El Centro.

Approximately 12,000 County Voter Information Guides have been delivered to the voters of Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 with approximately 6,000 ballots due to be mailed on May 8. Polling places are listed here on the County Registrar’s webpage.

Other important dates for the June 6, 2017 Special Election are:

May 8 – first day to apply for a vote by mail ballot

May 8 through June 2 – voted ballots maybe dropped off at El Centro City Hall, Brawley City Hall and Westmorland City Hall, or the Registrar of Voters office at 940 W. Main St., Ste 206, El Centro

May 22 – last day to register to vote

May 30 – last day to apply for a ballot to be mailed to voter

June 3 and 4 – weekend voting at the Registrar of Voters office at 940 W. Main St., Ste 206, El Centro from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

June 6 – Election Day polls open 7:00 AM and close at 8:00 PM

For questions concerning this election, voters are encouraged to call 442-265-1060.