Westbound interstate 8 ramps at algodones road/state route 186 to close Monday

EL CENTRO – Caltrans will close westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) on- and off- ramps at Algodones Road/State Route 186 (SR-186) beginning Monday due to ongoing construction. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and alternate routes. The closures and detours will be in place through August.

* DETOUR WESTBOUND I-8 TO ALGODONES ROAD/SR-186: Motorists will exit at Sidewinder Road, proceed south and access eastbound I-8 to Algodones Road/SR-186.

* DETOUR ALGODONES ROAD/SR-186 TO WESTBOUND I-8: Motorists will proceed to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp, drive on eastbound I-8 and exit at Winterhaven Drive, proceed north and access westbound I-8.

The I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project which will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on three of the five segments.

The remaining two segments will begin work in 2017. Work will be completed by 2019.

CALTRANS REMINDS MOTORISTS TO SLOW DOWN WHEN DRIVING THROUGH HIGHWAY WORK ZONES. Motorists are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment in the project area. For project information, visit www.dot.ca.gov/d11/.