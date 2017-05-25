Wellton Border Patrol agents find 11 distressed illigal immigrants

YUMA, AZ. – A Wellton Station Border Patrol agent responded to a citizen’s call regarding two men in distress on Interstate 8 near Gila Bend and found the pair in obvious need of medical assistance stated in a press release.

The agent was soon joined by a Department of Public Safety trooper and both provided first aid while waiting for Emergency Medical Services to arrive.

While rendering aid, the agent learned the two men were part of a larger group, possibly in distress. Other agents arrived on scene, backtracked a trail leading to a third individual – found unconscious – and immediately started resuscitation efforts.

According to the press release EMS soon arrived and the three individuals were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Good Year. Unfortunately, one of the three individuals, a 17-year-old Mexican national, later died.

Agents continued with backtracking operations and found eight more individuals also in need of medical assistance for excessive dehydration said the release

“This is an example of the commitment and dedication Border Patrol agents have in protecting the sanctity of human life,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik in a press release. “Their diligence and quick actions prevented any further injury or loss of life.”

As of this release, the first two victims remain hospitalized under federal custody.

Agents identified the group as nine Mexican nationals and two Honduran nationals; one of whom is suspected of smuggling. He has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and could face alien smuggling charges resulting in death. All others are in federal custody for immigration violations.