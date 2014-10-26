

Meteorologist John Coleman, who co-founded The Weather Channel, says the claim that human activity is leading to global warming is no longer scientifically credible.



Instead, the “little evidence” there is for rising global temperatures points to a “natural phenomenon,” Coleman asserts.



In an open letter to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), he wrote: “There is no climate crisis. The ocean is not rising significantly. The polar ice is increasing, not melting away. Polar bears are increasing in number.



“Heat waves have actually diminished, not increased. There is not an uptick in the number or strength of storms.



“I have studied this topic seriously for years. It has become a political and environmental agenda item, but the science is not valid.”



Coleman says he based his views on the findings of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (not to be confused with the U.N. panel), a body of scientists and scholars who assess the science of global warming.



“There is no significant man-made global warming at this time. There has been none in the past and there is no reason to fear any in the future,” says Coleman, who was the original meteorologist on “Good Morning America.”



“Efforts to prove the theory that carbon dioxide is a significant greenhouse gas and pollutant causing significant warming or weather effects have failed.



“There has been no warming over 18 years.”



The U.N.’s IPCC argues that their research shows man-made global warming will lead to extreme weather events becoming more frequent and unpredictable, the Express in Britain reported.



Climate expert William Happer, a professor at Princeton University, expressed support for Coleman’s claims.



“No chemical compound in the atmosphere has a worse reputation than CO2, thanks to the single-minded demonization of this natural and essential atmospheric gas by advocates of government control [of] energy production,” Happer said.



“The incredible list of supposed horrors that increasing carbon dioxide will bring the world is pure belief disguised as science.”