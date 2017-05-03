Suspect of alleged drive-by shooting being sought by Brawley Police, and is considered armed and dangerous

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Police Department issued a press release concerning an alleged attempted murder that occurred Monday in the area of South Palm Avenue and I Street in Brawley. One of the suspects, Ronald “Ronnie” Hernandez, remains at large and is a reputed gang member who is being sought by police. Authorities have said he is considered armed and dangerous.

On May 1 at around 10:00 p.m., the Brawley Communications Center received multiple calls referencing reported gun shots heard in the area of South Palm Avenue and I Street. Brawley police officers responded and were contacted by victims of an alleged drive-by shooting into a vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had been shot multiple times, according to reports, and had been occupied by two adults and four young children. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured, the press release stated.

Brawley Police Department Investigations detectives responded to the location and during the course of the investigation, three alleged suspects were identified. Two of the alleged suspects were taken into custody without incident at a residence on the 1100 block of H Street, the report said. The third suspect, 25-year-old Hernandez, still remains at large.

Hernandez is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said. When a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 1100 block of H Street and multiple firearms were located and taken in connection to the shooting. Although the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, the incident may have been gang related, according to the press release. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

The incident is being investigated by the Brawley Police Department Investigation Division as an attempted murder. Any one with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Blackstone at 760-351-7777.

Hernandez’ last known address is 1631 Malan St., Apt. #3 in Brawley.

His description as stated in the press release:

Date of Birth: 07/05/1991 Hair: Black

Height: 5’5” Eyes: Brown

Weight: 190 Sex: Male

Build: Medium Race: Hispanic

He is wanted by the Brawley Police Department in connection with an alleged attempted murder investigation. The subject has numerous tattoos including “EASTSIDE” on his back and “MARIAH” on his chest. He also reportedly goes by the gang name, “HAMMER.” Those with any information on the whereabouts of the above person are asked to contact the Brawley Police Department at: 760-351-7777.