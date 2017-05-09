WA Police Look To US-Mexico Border For Gun Used To Kill Oso Couple

Detectives in Washington state are asking for help from Arizona and California residents to find a gun used in a murder.

OSO, WA — Snohomish County detectives are looking for help from residents of Arizona and California to find a gun allegedly used to murder an Oso couple last year. Detectives are focusing on two specific areas along the U.S.-Mexico border: the Tucson-Ajo Hwy (SR 85) and SR 95 from Yuma; and SR 78 in California near Calexico or SR 111.



Police are looking for either a .357 revolver or a 9mm semi-automatic pistol according to a press release from Snohomish County sheriff’s office.Last April, Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife, Monique Patenaude, 46, were allegedly murdered by their neighbor, John Reed.

Police believe John Reed and his brother, Tony, buried the couple in the woods north of Oso. The Reed brothers then fled to Mexico, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.Police believe the Reeds’ parents, Clyde Reed, 81, and Faye Reed, 77, helped the brothers escape Washington state by providing them with a vehicle.

Snohomish County authorities want to know if anyone along the U.S.-Mexico border has found a firearm within the last 12 months. Detectives are also working with law enforcement in Arizona and California to find any stray weapons.