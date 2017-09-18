Vincent Memorial Scots roll on

EL CENTRO – Vincent Memorial’s blockbuster high school football season continued at home Friday in a dominating 49-14 thumping of a San Ysidro unit that was undefeated up until they clashed with the Scots.

Starting at their own 20-yard line after a touchback, Vincent’s opening drive chewed up the first four minutes of the first quarter on a 12-play sequence that resulted in a 14-yard TD run by the quarterback Eduardo Valenzuela to make it 7-0 for the Scots.

After a three-and-out, Vincent’s offense stepped back onto the field, and for the second time of the contest, began their battle on their 7-yard line. Running back Javier Briseno mauled through the defensive line on short gains and then broke loose for a 30-yard strike to set up his own 6-yard TD reception with 42 seconds left in the opening period; the Scots went up 14-0.

An exchange of turnovers and unfavorable field position defined the majority of the second quarter. With 3:50 remaining in the half, Valenzuela called his own number and snuck in his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Vincent appeared to be pulling away with a 21-0 advantage with three minutes left before intermission when the Cougars ran back the kick-off 99 yards, gaining back a bit of ground at 21-7.

A fumble by San Ysidro with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter lead to Briseno’s second touchdown of the evening, by way of ground and pound. The Scots took a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cougars clawed back on their opening drive of the second half and scored from six yards out to making it a two score game again at 28-14.

But Briseno could not be contained as he put Vincent back up 35-14 on a six-yard rushing score.

Midway through the third quarter, the Cougars were approaching Scot territory when corner back Mark Bowen walloped a San Ysidro receiver at the point of reception; the ball deflected into the hands of defensive back Ivan Avalos for an interception at midfield.

On the same drive, with just under two minutes in the third period, Valenzuela connected with Juan Ruiz who stretched out across the goal line to balloon the lead to 42-14.

In the fourth quarter, Valenzuela hung one more up on the Cougars finding Noe Gallegos on a slant route that yielded the final score of the night. The scoreboard read 49-14 Scots at the final whistle. Vincent Memorial hosts Santana High Friday September 22 at Southwest High.