Vincent Memorial rises from Calexico’s shadow

CALEXICO – After 18 seasons of being bullied, the Vincent Memorial Scots football program beefed up and bucked back, September 8, at Ward Field, in a 51-12 statement victory over the cross-town tyrant, Calexico Bulldogs.

The Scots utilized a reverse pitch on the kick off to reach the Bulldog 33 yard-line. On the first play from scrimmage, Daniel Rizzo carried the ball to midfield.

Vincent’s Eduardo Valenzuela completed his first pass attempt of the evening one play later, on a third down, 26-yard strike to Ramiro Cuevas that penetrated Calexico territory.

On the following play, Javier Brisenio roared his way down to the Bulldog two yard-line and capped off the successful opening drive with a two-yard touchdown rush. The score board read 7-0 guests at the 10:34 mark in the first quarter.

Miscues on the snap count stifled the Bulldogs first offensive drive and a sack by Scot’s defensive end Miguel Valenzuela forced a Calexico punt.

Vincent continued to execute through the air as Valenzuela connected with Briesenio and Andres Bryan on the drive to set up a Rizzo two-yard touchdown poke. With 5:27 to go in the opening period the Scots were up 14-0.

Early in the second quarter the Scots tacked on two more points with a sack in the end zone by Vincent line-backer Manuel Diaz.

Still unable to find any offensive rhythm, Calexico was now in a 16-0 hole after the safety.

The Bulldogs broke loose on a 57-yard TD break away run by quarterback Jorge Villalobos but the officials called back the TD and re-spotted the ball at the one-yard line. Calexico persisted and crossed the goal-line six plays later, on a one-yard QB keeper by Villalobos. With 3:30 left in the first half the Bulldogs cut the margin to 16-6 after the missed extra point.

The Scots sneaked in one more score before the half on a 36-yard sideline streak to Juan Ruiz for a 23-6 lead at intermission.

Calexico scored the first touchdown of the second half when Villalobos hit Manual Segura on a post route from the from the 47 yard-line to make it a two-score game again at 23-12.

The Scots answered back on the next possession when Valenzuela hit Bryan in the numbers on a cross-route to go back up to a comfortable 31-12 advantage with 5:20 left in the third quarter.

With their adversary staggering, the Scots added the final 1-2-3 combo on a 35-yard laser to Ruiz (38-12), nine-yard scoring spear by Rizzo (45-12), and gashing 38-yard harpoon by Valenzuela (52-12).

The 52-12 victory over Calexico established Vincent Memorial’s evolution from a so-called ‘push over’ private school to a now a proven league and city power house.

“We’ve always been treated as the smaller brother of the city. I think we earned our respect tonight,” said Scots Head Coach David Wong.

Vincent Memorial will host San Ysidro at Southwest High in El Centro on September 15. The Bulldogs will take on Calipatria at home on September 15.