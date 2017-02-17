SAN DIEGO – The Veterans Affairs (VA) San Diego Healthcare System (VASDHS)

announced Tuesday, February 21. the opening of the VA Imperial Valley Clinic in the new location at 1115 South 4th Street, El Centro, Calif, 92243 – just 1.4 miles away from the current clinic.

“We are very pleased to open this new clinic as it will expand our ability to serve Veterans in Imperial Valley,” said VASDHS Director Robert M. Smith, M.D.

The new location offers almost three times the clinic space with 9,728 sq. ft., with four

exam rooms for primary care, 12 telehealth rooms for remote care and mental health

counseling, reception and waiting room area, lab services and My HealtheVet computer

access to search for medical information and refill prescriptions. With the expanded

space, the clinic will have a full complement of primary care providers including physicians,

nurse practitioners, nurse care managers, a social worker, and clinical support and

administrative staff.

“We’ve had a clinic in Imperial Valley since 1996, but this new clinic will provide a more

significant presence in the community,” Smith said. The VA Imperial Valley Clinic has

more than 1,550 Veterans enrolled and had 5,885 patient appointments in fiscal year

2016. VA estimates there are 7,611 Veterans living in Imperial County.

The VA Imperial Valley Clinic is managed by Sterling Medical, one of the largest national

providers of health care, counseling and administrative support to the government since

1980. Sterling Medical has provided dedicated community clinic operations on behalf of

the Department of Veterans Affairs since 1997.

An open house is scheduled for Friday, where March 17, 2017 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Veterans can see the new facility and meet some of the VASHDS leadership and local

staff. All veterans and the community are invited to attend.