BRAWLEY – In an effort to assist Veterans with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the Veterans Affairs Bus from the VA Loma Linda office has announced they will be arriving to the American Legion Post 60 in Brawley, located at 509 “G” Street, on Saturday, January 28, between 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Veterans who suffer with PTSD will have the opportunity to enroll and seek assistance during this time.

The VA bus be available all day Saturday to answer questions and offer assistance with Veterans benefits.

in addition, the Department of California Service Officer Scott McKee will also be available to answer questions and directly assist Veterans and/or their family members to the correct contacts in the VA system.