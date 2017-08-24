Vehicle rollover sends car into ditch; driver sustains injuries

BRAWLEY – One person was injured Wednesday in a single vehicle rollover that occurred on northbound McConnell Road one mile south of SR-78, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. when Brawley resident Fernando Anthony Mungarro was reportedly driving a 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser northbound on McConnell road about one mile south of SR-78 at a reported speed of 70 mph, according to the release.

According to reports, Mungarro was approaching a slow-moving farm vehicle traveling northbound on the right side of the roadway when he allegedly attempted to pass the farm vehicle by driving onto the west dirt shoulder. Allegedly, Mungarro made an unsafe turning movement back to the right onto the roadway and lost control of his Toyota, stated the report.

The Toyota reportedly spun in a clockwise manner across he roadway towards a concrete ditch, but Mungarro apparently was unable to regain control of the Toyota as the front struck the concrete ditch. The impact and position of the Toyota caused it to overturn into the ditch and the vehicle landed on its roof as it came to a stop, reports said.

Upon CHP arrival, Mungarro had already been assisted out of his vehicle by a good Samaritan and was reportedly found supine under the carriage of his vehicle. Due to the rollover, it was reported that Mungarro sustained major injuries to his left ankle and dislocated his right knee. Mungarro was reportedly transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital via Gold Cross for care of his injuries.