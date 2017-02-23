NILAND – Motorists driving in the Niland area are advised that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s fire division will be conducting a controlled burn of about 65 acres of land near the Salton Sea between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., today, Thursday, Feb. 23.

Coordinators are planning a low, slow burn that can be easily controlled while maintaining clear visibility along Highway 111. The burn will occur at a section of the managed marsh, which is located west of Highway 111 between McDonald and Hazard roads south of Niland.

The effort is being coordinated with local fire departments, emergency services and the county air pollution control district.

The burn is a necessary part of vegetation management at the marsh to control overgrowth and sustain healthy habitat.